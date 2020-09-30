PewDiePie Reveals Incredible Body Transformation in Viral Post

✖

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg's latest Instagram post showing off his incredible body transformation has gone viral. If you haven't seen it yet, the world's most popular YouTuber is now shredded. This isn't to say he looks like Brock Lesnar or is all of sudden going to enter into a body-building competition, however, as you can see, the YouTube star has been hitting the weights.

Taking to Instagram, PewDiePie showed off his results so far, and they reveal a complete transformation, which explains why the post is getting so much attention. In fact, at the moment of publishing, it has nearly 3.5 million likes in roughly 10 hours and a seemingly endless amount of comments.

So, how did PewDiePie achieve this type of transformation? Well, the YouTuber has explained that for one he quit drinking soda and focused on what he was consuming. Improving this, he then added a ton more protein to his diet and dropped alcohol while he was at it. And of course, he's been working out.

View this post on Instagram Last day of no simp September boys A post shared by PewDiePie (@pewdiepie) on Sep 30, 2020 at 3:57am PDT

As expected, the post isn't just going viral on Instagram. It's been all over Twitter, Reddit, and other social media and forum sites.

YOOO WHEN DID PEWDIEPIE GET SO RIPPED WTF🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/SslY9kicSY — Hopeless (@Kenlario) September 30, 2020

My timeline is just hoodie JackSepticEye and ripped PewDiePie I love it. pic.twitter.com/TD0HAWMcB7 — Samuel (@PewdArchive) September 30, 2020

My new dream home is that dark void right in the middle of Pewdiepie’s washboard abs. pic.twitter.com/9o2yzfrWut — James Marriott (@JamesMarriottYT) September 30, 2020

Of course, one of the hardest parts about getting ripped is maintaining it. For now, it remains to be seen if PewDiePie will be able to maintain this incredible physique, but even if he doesn't, you can't downplay the impressiveness of the transformation.

That said, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or 26 letting us know what you think. Where were you when you first found out PewDiePie is ripped?