PewDiePie Reveals He Was in Crazy Police Chase During Recent Stream

During a recent stream, YouTube star PewDiePie revealed he was in a crazy police chase back when he lived in Sweden. This week, PewDiePie joined Pokimane and other popular Twitch streamers and YouTubers for a session of Among Us. In the build-up to this, the world's most popular YouTuber revealed some embarrassing stories from his childhood and past, including word of a police chase he got into with Swedish police back when he was 18 and just got his license.

"The other time I got a speeding ticket was when I was like 18, and I just got my driver's license, of course, the cliche," said PewDiePie. "I thought, 'yeah, there's no cars let's go for it.' I thought I was the coolest. Don't do this. It's not cool. But then I speeded, and the police actually chased after me. They put the sirens on. I've never seen that before. I don't think they actually checked the speed. They were just trying to catch up to me to see how they're driving, and then be like, 'this is how fast you were driving.'"

PewDiePie continued:

"I gave them the sappiest eyes ever. I feel like they pitied me so hard they they end up lowering whatever they had on the ticket. They were like, 'you're fine, just go and don't drive fast.'"

The YouTuber added that he's never been stopped in the UK, where he lives now, but he was stopped on numerous occasions in Sweden, where he grew up and lived before moving to the UK.

As you can see, it's unclear how intense this police chase was, but it clearly wasn't something you'd see in a Hollywood movie if he got off the hook with just a ticket and a warning.

While PewDiePie has been involved with his fair share of controversy, he's never been in trouble with the law, so the story about his younger self surprised many of his fans. That said, while PewDiePie is known for his YouTube videos, he's been streaming more and more lately. Of course, if this trend continues, then this probably won't be the last crazy story we hear from the 31-year-old star.