Phantasy Star Online 2 PC Release Date Announced

Phantasy Star Online 2 is officially set to release for PC via the Microsoft Store next week on May 27th, it was announced today. The North American version of the popular free-to-play online action role-playing game is currently available for Xbox One, and now PC players will finally get their turn in the coming days. It was known that the game would release for the new platform this month, but the exact date itself is new.

"We're thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC," Fred White, PSO2 TEAM North America's Head of Marketing, said as part of the announcement. "There's a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can't wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months."

The time to #JoinARKS is finally revealed. Phantasy Star Online 2, one of Japan's biggest online action RPGs, arrives on Windows 10 next week, on May 27th. More information coming soon to our official website: https://t.co/yW0dhGjwnE pic.twitter.com/jHjt7XnixZ — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) May 19, 2020

In addition to the PC release date, Sega also announced the first in-game collaboration for the North American version of the game in the form of a special Hatsune Miku event. "Players can use Arks Cash Scratch Tickets to get stylish clothing and accessories," the press release states. "This AC Scratch features collaboration items from Hatsune Miku, Megurine Luka, as well as Kagamine Rin & Len."

Here is how Sega and Microsoft describe Phantasy Star Online 2 in the press release:

"Embark on a never-ending assortment of missions with fellow operatives and experience unparalleled character customization and action RPG combat, completely free to play. Explore numerous worlds with a party of up to four friends or exclusive multiparty areas where up to twelve players can play simultaneously!"

