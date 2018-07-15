Phantom Doctrine Release Date Revealed

Developer CreativeForge Games and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment have announced that the former’s XCOM-like Cold War turn-based strategy espionage game, Phantom Doctrine, will release on August 14th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

To accompany the announcement, the pair have also revealed a brand-new cinematic trailer, setting the tone for players ahead of release.

Phantom Doctrine will cost $39.99 USD when it launches in August. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Phantom Doctrine is a strategic turn-based espionage thriller set at the peak of the Cold War. Drawing on a wide variety of influences and capturing the subtle intrigue of classic spy films, the game thrust the player into a mysterious world of covert operations, counterintelligence, conspiracy and paranoia.

As leader of a secret organization known only as The Cabal, you are charged with preventing a global conspiracy that seeks to pit leader against leader, and nation against nation. By carrying out secret missions, investigating classified files, and interrogating enemy agents, a sinister plot is uncovered. With the clock ticking, it must be thwarted in order to save the world from an unthinkable fate.

Key Features