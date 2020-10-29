Phasmophobia Update #3 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Phasmophobia update is live on Steam alongside official patch notes. More specifically, Kinetic Games has released the game's third-ever update since releasing last month and becoming one of the hottest games on the Internet, partially thanks to how streamer-friendly it is. For the game's third update, Kinetic Games has made a metric ton of bug fixes, a slew of changes, and has even added some new content to the game.

As for the new content, there's nothing super noteworthy, but there are "additions for Halloween" and a few new features fans have been asking for since launch. At the moment, it's unclear how big the file size of the update is, however, considering the size of the patch notes below, it's possible it's on the meatier side.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Kinetic Games:

Fixes

Fixed a bug where the microphone would reset in the audio options each game.

Several optimisations to help with timeout disconnects.

Potential fix for anyone on a University internet not being able to connect to the server.

Fixed a bug where dead players couldn't use voice chat.

Fixed a bug where the Non-VR pause menu would become unusable.

Fixed a bug where dead players were able to use the walkie talkie.

Fixed a bug where you could take a Photo outside of Edgefield and it would count as Dead Body evidence.

Fixed some spots where you could glitch through walls on Tanglewood.

Fixed some spots on the Farmhouse maps where the Ghost could get stuck.

Fixed an issue where you could change the text style of your name.

Fixed a bug where VR Toggle mute was set to hold and not toggle.

Fixed a Non-VR bug where the pause menu screens would overlap.

Fixed a bug where rebinding drop to left mouse button would make the main menu unusable.

Potential fix for save files being corrupted if you crash.

Fixed a bug where the Ghost wouldn't always lower the room temperature.

Fixed a bug where changing the voice language wouldn't change the voice recognition language.

Fixed an issue where your would get disconnected by client timeout when loading levels.

Fixed a bug where your sanity would raise during a Ghost Event.

Fixed a bug where the ghost death hands could be seen on cameras.

Fixed a bug where you could take photos through walls/ doors.

Fixed an issue where players with 1GB vram graphics cards would crash in multiplayer when loading into a level.

Fixed a bug where the photo evidence names would be in different languages depending on who took the photo.

Fixed a bug where your sanity would raise by 25 during one of the ghost events.

Fixed a bug where the windows and door handles in some doors were still visible when you were dead.

Fixed a bug where the Ghost Orb would sometimes get disabled.

Fixed a bug where the Smudge Sticks smoke would last forever if you swapped it into your inventory.

Fixed a bug where you could get the temperature through the wall when you were outside.

Fixed an issue where objects could fall behind the truck shelves and be made unreachable.

Fixed a bug where several player sound effects were not being affected by the master volume.

Fixed a bug where the push to talk button had to be held down for 1 second after your question for it to register as a phrase.

Fixed a bug where the default items daily challenge wouldn't complete.

Fixed a bug where the thermometer would set off motion sensors.

Ridgeview: Fixed a bug where the ghost orb would spawn outside of the basement.

Fixed a bug where VR players would spawn outside the Truck if they were outside of their play space.

Ridgeview: Fixed a bug where the ghost orb would spawn outside of the basement.

Fixed a bug where the Ghost would try to throw items that were on the VR inventory belt.

Changes

Upgraded the server code to PUN2. This should fix most timeout disconnects and all voice chat issues.

If your voice recognition is working you can no longer get a response on the Spirit Box just by talking, it will now only answer if you asked a question.

Updated localisation.

Lowered the pitch of the EMF Reader sound.

Lowered the brightness of the lights on the main menu.

The Australia server has been removed from the region selection.

Ghost writing will now count for photo evidence.

The lobby room list will no longer show empty or full rooms.

Lowered the amount of sanity that you lose during a ghost event.

The Ghost Orb and Bone will now spawn more towards the middle of the room.

If your voice recognition stops working the Spirit Box will default to giving a random response by talking.

The room temperature will no longer raise over time if the ghost leaves the room.

Most of the save data has been moved off of the save file to help with optimisation and help prevent save files getting corrupted when you crash.

The server invite code will now always be hidden by default.

New

Added a voice sensitivity slider in the audio options.

The text on the Spirit Box will say what the response said.

Added a copy button for the server invite code that can be used when the code is hidden.

Added text to show the server version on the server password screen.

Added a button to enter passwords from your clipboard.

Added LIV support for VR.

Additions for Halloween.

Phasmophobia is available on PC -- via Steam Early Access -- and at the moment, this is the only platform it's available on.