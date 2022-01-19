Pikmin Bloom January Community Day: Everything You Need to Know

Pokemon Go fans just got the chance to participate in the mobile game’s first Community Day of 2022, and soon Pikmin Bloom players will get a chance to do the same! Niantic has announced a Community Day for this Saturday, January 22nd, and the festivities will take place all day long. The day will also be the last where players can get poinsettia nectar from challenges. A full list of in-app bonuses provided by Niantic can be found below:

Big Flowers will bloom into camellia when you plant regular petals (blue, red, yellow or white) around them

will bloom into camellia when you plant regular petals (blue, red, yellow or white) around them Camellia nectar will start appearing from fruits obtained from completing challenges

nectar will start appearing from fruits obtained from completing challenges A bonus coin per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500 (capped at 60 coins/day)

per 250 flowers planted instead of the usual 500 (capped at 60 coins/day) Seedlings in your planter pack will grow 1.5x the usual speed (and more if you’re planting flowers)

in your planter pack will grow 1.5x the usual speed (and more if you’re planting flowers) Players that achieve the 10,000 step goal will receive a special Camellia Flower Badge

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pikmin Bloom released on mobile devices last year. While the game hasn’t found nearly as large a following as Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom has still managed to develop a passionate fanbase. The Pikmin series began life on the Nintendo GameCube back in 2001, and has appeared on a number of platforms since, including Nintendo Switch. Pikmin has never seen the same level of success as franchises like Animal Crossing, but Pikmin Bloom has helped introduce the series to new players; that could bode well for future entries in the series!

Rumors have been circulating that a new Pikmin game could be revealed this year for Nintendo Switch. The rumor suggests that Next Level Games, the studio behind Luigi’s Mansion 3, is working on the next iteration in the Pikmin series. We don’t currently know what Next Level Games is working on, but there has been no official word on another Pikmin game at this time. Until Nintendo decides to reveal more information, fans will just have to enjoy Pikmin Bloom!

Pikmin Bloom is available now on iOS and Android devices. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Pikmin Bloom yet? Do you plan on participating in this weekend’s Community Day? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!