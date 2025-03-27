Pillars of Eternity Is Getting a New Mode 10 Years Later

In a huge surprise, the original Pillars of Eternity is getting a new update for the first time in ten years, bringing numerous updates to features and eventually a new game mode. While Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire received a turn-based mode as a post-launch update, no one could have expected Obsidian to bring this mode to the first game as well. With the success of Avowed, one must wonder if this has affected the developers and whether this update to Pillars of Eternity is to help new players who try it out after playing Avowed. Before, players used the game’s real-time with pause but will be able to play it fully turn-based once this mode is added later this year.

Adding a turn-based mode to Pillars of Eternity is huge. It brought more players to the sequel, allowing players who dislike real-time with pause to play the game in their preferred way. Baldur’s Gate 3 showed how impactful turn-based can be on a massive CRPG. Most CRPG players look at the original Pillars of Eternity combat as the old-school way to play the genre, and a turn-based mode will certainly bring in more players.

Along with the announcement of a new turn-based mode for Pillars of Eternity, Obsidian has released a massive patch for the time in a decade. While fans will have to wait for the turn-based game mode, they can enjoy the rest of the update right now. Here is everything added in the 1.3.8.0.87535 patch for Pillars of Eternity.

Pillars of Eternity party-based combat.

General Fixes & Platform Support

Mac users may now access the latest updates and bug fixes without issue.

Resolved a longstanding issue where the game would boot to a black screen on systems using Turkish and certain other non-Latin-based language settings.

GOG Achievements should now unlock correctly.

Kickstarter and Backer rewards on Steam and GOG are once again granted properly to new players.

Steam Linux users: support is now live and will be maintained in future patches.

Epic Games Store users will now properly receive their Royal Edition digital rewards.

Saved games now sort by most recent activity, regardless of save type (Manual, Auto, or Quick).

Visual & Audio Enhancements

Characters should now reliably speak when selected—Eder has once again found his voice.

Grimoires will now properly vanish from view when reading scrolls.

Cutscenes and maps now perform better when viewed in 4K resolution.

Fixed rare T-pose occurrences in select cutscenes.

Removed unintended “knock” sounds in some dialogue nodes.

Act introductions and developer commentary no longer echo unintentionally.

Ferry boat in Oldsong no longer appears to be sinking.

Corrected VFX alignment for multiple Woodskin spell variants, including Spell Holding and Spell Bind versions.

Visual and audio effects restored for Delemgans, Adragan, Pwgra, and Menpwgra spells.

Party members immune to poison will no longer complain about being poisoned.

All animal companions now make proper footstep sounds.

Hiravias’ Spiritshift FX now play correctly upon reverting to his natural form.

Taena’s VO will now trigger correctly in both instances where it can be heard.

Quests & Dialogue Fixes

Resolved softlocks involving Aldwyn’s services, both in Brighthollow and the Salty Mast after hiring Lyrinia.

Simoc in Sacrificial Bloodlines will no longer drop a duplicate quest reward if slain.

Slaying the High Monk after receiving Alia Braccia will no longer grant a second copy.

A Mother’s Plea now correctly fails if Ranga is killed before acquiring the potion.

Abrecan will still accept the letter he requests, even if you already possess it.

Krivi’s Od Nua rewards can now only be claimed once.

Anamfath Leader in Twin Elms will now continue The Child of Five Suns quest even if Vincent Agosti is dead.

Failing Athletics or Dexterity checks in Durgan’s Battery now properly applies the Concussion affliction.

Tealdor’s Bounty can now be continued later even if you initially leave the conversation.

Turning in the final pieces of the Blade of the Endless Paths while Dunstan is defending the keep now grants proper rewards.

Grynde’s “ripple sponge addict” accusation exploit has been fixed.

Crothar’s fate no longer influences the state of Korgrak’s quest.

Combat & Mechanics

Fixed a crash involving the Shadow Step ability.

Shadow Step is now ground-targeted and no longer treated as a modal.

Spellsword Wizards will now prioritize Second Wind over Deleterious Alacrity of Motion when wounded.

Party AI will no longer waste Second Wind when Endurance is low but Health is too low to benefit.

Party AI will no longer target charmed/confused allies with harmful abilities.

Movement commands now hold position briefly, as seen in Deadfire. (Watchers may still attack if able.)

Trap Accuracy no longer double-applies the attack’s Accuracy modifier.

Constant Recovery now scales properly and outperforms Veteran’s Recovery, as intended.

Ryona’s Buckle Tenacity Accuracy bonus now updates dynamically with Endurance changes.

Iron Circle damage reduction now deactivates correctly when above 26% Endurance.

Killing Bolt traps now correctly target Fortitude and no longer display slash damage.

Chain Lightning traps now properly deal damage.

Abydon’s Hammer will no longer cause permanent Might increases when reforged.

The Lady’s Hand now uses a visible trigger for easier tracking on the character sheet.

Black Sanctuary shield correctly applies endurance regen during Withdraw.

Royal Deadfire Cannoneer belt no longer causes trap recursion.

Eyestrike and similar effects no longer trigger on beneficial “attacks.”

Powder Burns and similar modals no longer damage allies unintentionally.

Fulvano’s Blunderbuss now correctly charms targets on spellchance.

Knock Down now respects suppression mechanics and prevents stacking.

Characters under Crushing Doom are no longer able to move while proned.

Izali’s Boon Stealth bonus now properly clears after resting.

Scrolls of Minoletta’s Bounding Missiles and Boiling Spray now match their respective spells in description and range.

Scrolls of Restore Endurance now have updated ranges consistent with the spell version.

Salty Mast hirelings now maintain their boons when aiding at your stronghold.

Skyward Kick no longer causes bugs like vertical launch or permanent prone states when missing.

Multiple Unconscious effects no longer allow movement during incapacitation.

UI & Interaction Improvements

Culture selection on character creation is now preserved in rare level-up cases.

Double-clicking a weapon now equips it to your first weapon slot.

Right-clicking creatures now opens their bestiary entries (if discovered).

Retraining UI no longer shows white portrait bugs.

“Best of” damage types now show correctly in the character sheet.

Burial Isle vision sequences can now be properly canceled.

Traps that trigger aggression now show appropriate cursor warnings when opened.

Trapped chest in the Abbot’s Quarter during The Rising Tide can now be looted after disarming.

Queued looting actions can no longer be exploited to loot multiple times.

Ancestor Pendant’s Guardian Spirit no longer displays erroneous ability info.

Invalid names at the end of character creation will now prevent finalization.

Attribute bonuses from culture are only displayed after culture is selected.

Localization

Several Talents that were previously missing translations are now fully localized across supported languages.

