Avowed Players Really Want a New Game+ Mode

Obsidian Entertainment’s Xbox console exclusive RPG Avowed released just over a week ago and lets players explore several sections of the world of Eora. Based in the world of the developers’s critically acclaimed Pillars of Eternity series, players enter the Living Lands as the Aedyr Empire’s envoy set out to investigate the Dream Scourge plague. Before its release, the game’s scope was confirmed to be similar to The Outer Worlds which is a much more confined experience with side quests that extend play time. It seems that notion is true as some users have started finishing the game, and wondering why a New Game Plus mode isn’t available at launch.

In several recent Reddit threads, Avowed players are urging Obsidian Entertainment to add a New Game Plus mode. Similar to the mode present in many video games like Marvel’s Spider-Man and Batman: Arkham City, this allows players to take their character from their previous playthrough and take it to a brand new game with all their gear and upgrades available right from the start. Avowed is already a game that rewards replayability with its branching dialogue choices and flexible skill tree, but many players argue New Game Plus would have been an excellent addition on day one. Some even suggest they’ll be done playing the game after just one playthrough.

“Yeah no NG+ makes me done with the game after one playthrough,” says Reddit user lovagexo. “I would be interested in running through the game again to try different endings and builds.”

One reason Avowed players want a New Game Plus mode pertains to the game’s weapon drops. Specifically, players suggest many of the unique weapons and armor can be found in the latter half of the game. This means there isn’t much room for experimentation with some of the more powerful and interesting weapons and armor sets Avowed has to offer. Having a New Game Plus option would allow players time to find a build they like, and mow through enemies in the story once again.

“The amount of gear you unlock the last couple hours of play with interesting perks with virtually no time to experiment with is super deflating,” says Reddit user Cltxlv. “Without trying to spoil anything, the amount of upgrade materials you get in the final area is the perfect setup to carry you into a NG+ along with the billion different unique items you collected yet never used.”

Some users believe Obsidian Entertainment will add New Game Plus in the future. The developer doesn’t have much history with adding the mode to its games, but it isn’t unrealistic to think it could come. After all, the studio did add the mode to its survival game Grounded. This has given some players hope that Obsidian will add the mode at a later date. Some even suggest just waiting to replay the game when the mode releases.

“I would honestly just wait before replaying it on Path of the Damned,” says Reddit user Alilatias. “I’m nearing the end of my blind Path of the Damned difficulty run, and I imagine the devs are going to patch the game up with a bunch of stuff including NG+ that would make another playthrough more enjoyable. As it currently is now, some weapon types don’t get anything fun in regards to unique effects until over halfway through the game.”

Do you think Avowed should add a New Game Plus mode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.