Fans Are Demanding the Return of Pipeworks’ Godzilla Trilogy With New Petition

With a new Godzilla movie on the horizon, fans of the older Godzilla trilogy are asking the company for a comeback now that the developer, Pipeworks, has shown interest in a revival. Since Atari currently owns the rights to the series, old school fans have pulled together to create a new petition to bring these games back on the market – and it’s almost at its signing goal!

“Fans across the world have been patiently waiting for another Godzilla game,” began the petition. “In 2002 Pipeworks developed Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee for GameCube & Xbox, which was published by Atari. In 2004, another game in the series was released called Godzilla: Save the Earth, and later in 2007 Godzilla: Unleashed was released for the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Wii.”

The description adds, “With a new Godzilla movie arriving next year, it would be a great opportunity to release these games once more either through Xbox Backwards Compatibility or a remastered collection for Xbox one, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.”

The petition itself garnered interest almost immediately, which means it’s doing exactly what it hopes to accomplish. “This petition was created to help showcase interest for having these classics either introduced through the Xbox Backwards Compatibility program, or remastered in such a way that would allow old fans and new players alike to enjoy them with the new technological advances that have been made since their original release.”

If you would like to see a re-release of the trilogy, you can sign the petition yourself right here.

There has been a lot of money to be made in recent years concerning bringing back old favorites. Would you like to see a total remaster of these games, or would a simple addition to Xbox's backwards compatibility suffice?