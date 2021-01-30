Bayonetta Developer Would Be Interested in Making a Star Wars Game

✖

There’s no doubt whatsoever that PlatinumGames is one of the best in the business when it comes to making action games. The studio behind titles like Bayonetta, Astral Chain, and Nier: Automata has continued to knock it out of the park over the past few years with nearly every new title. Now, the developer has expressed that it would be interested in tackling one of the most popular properties in the world if it was given the chance.

In a new conversation with VGC, studio founders HIdeki Kamiya and Assushi Inaba were asked whether or not they would like to make a game set in the world of Star Wars. The question comes about as a result of Lucasfilm Games now seemingly licensing out the property to other companies besides just Electronic Arts. As such, it stands to reason that other studios could now potentially look to work on games within the Star Wars universe if they pitched the right idea.

According to Kamiya, it would really hinge on this pitch that would have to be made to the powers that be over at Disney. “Regarding working on a Star Wars game though… it’s a very well devised world. There’s just so much depth and character in that world that it’s almost terrifying to have to be in control of it for a game,” Kamiya explained. “I’d have my ideas for what I’d want to do for a game, but do those fit with the Star Wars franchise?” Kamiya then went on to explain that his general idea of a game in that universe would have to involve lightsaber combat and mid-air combos of some sort, given that it’s somewhat of a PlatinumGames staple.

Inaba then ended up chiming in to say that the idea is an “attractive” one and noted that working on it would be “a dream in some ways.” Despite this, Inaba said he’s not sure if fans would end up loving their take on the world. “But I also feel like we would just make the fans pissed if we worked on it. Star Wars has such a fully developed world I feel it might be hard for us to add something. I think fans would be angry at what we would do, so it’s a difficult proposition,” he said.

Despite some doubts, Inaba did say that PlatinumGames would absolutely take a meeting with Lucasfilm Games and Disney if the opportunity arose. “We’re not in a position to be turning down meetings with Disney!,” he said while laughing. “We’re not that elite yet.”

So what do you think about this idea? Would you like to see a Star Wars action game developer by PlatinumGames? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.