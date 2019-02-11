Players Can Steal The Declaration of Independence in ‘The Division 2’

The Division 2 private beta is officially underway, and players are discovering that they can essentially take on the role of Nicolas Cage from the National Treasure films in an interesting way. How, you may ask? By stealing The Declaration of Independence.

In what may be one of the wilder Easter eggs in recent memory, The Division 2 is host to a mission that allows players to obtain the well-known American document. The side quest in question is located in the National Archives Building in Washington D.C., and it tasks players with rescuing The Declaration of Independence. Once you have your hands on it, you are to return it safely to a nearby settlement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, being able to channel your inner Nicolas Cage won’t be the only treasure available to players in The Division 2 private beta. According to Ubisoft:

“We are excited to announce that the Private Beta will also feature a portion of The Division 2‘s end game! After completing Jefferson Trade Center for the first time, you will gain access to an end-game mission that unlocks three level 30 characters on your account. Upon logging in with one of these characters, the end game mission will begin. Each character is equipped with a different Specialization, so feel free to find your favorite!”

In addition to the end game content, there are plenty of main and side missions to complete as well as other open world activities. “There’s also a taste of the new organized PvP gameplay in one Conflict mode, Skirmish,” Ubisoft says. “There’s definitely lots of content to keep you busy throughout the beta period!”

The Division 2 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One players on March 15th. You can check out additional coverage of the highly-anticipated Ubisoft title right here.

What do you think about this? Will you be tapping into your Cage-esque reserves to get your hands on The Declaration of Independence? Have you been enjoying the private beta so far? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!