PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Could Have Long-Term Plans In Place, and We’re Talking Really Long-Term

Although PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been playing second fiddle to Epic Games’ Fortnite as of late, it’s still gathered up enough of an audience to stay more than successful. And the team at PUBG Corp. is going to continue building on that success for a long time. No, we mean a loooooong time.

During a recent interview at the BAFTA Awards earlier today, Brendan “PlayerUnknown” Greene chatted with IGN about the end goal of the game – and it turns out that it’s going to be supported for a while yet. He noted that the team is “committed” to supporting game for at least the next 20 years. Yep, you read that right.

“We want to do this for the next 20 years,” he said. “We really want to build out a platform for game modes and possible esports. We’re committed to supporting this game for a long time.”

Now, that doesn’t mean we’ll be getting new content every week, though recent updates have done a decent job in terms of balancing things out and adding little things here and there. But that could mean the addition of new maps, weapons and more. We already know that a new jungle-based map is on the way for the game, which will be much smaller (around 4 km by 4 km), which, in turn, sets up a “faster-paced battle royale.” The map, nicknamed Codename: Savage, will be undergoing testing for a few select players from April 16 through 18, and players can begin requesting codes as soon as April 14.

In addition, the Xbox One version is also receiving ample support, with the game’s second map, Miramar, set to debut on the console this May. It’ll first go out to the Xbox One test servers in late April, so players can take it for a test drive and report any bugs before it heads out for public play.

Hey, the game is still seeing a moderate success, so if PUBG Corp. thinks it’ll stick around for the long haul, more power to them.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PC and Xbox One (through Game Preview), as well as mobile devices.