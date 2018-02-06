PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Delays Anti-cheat Patch

PUBG Corp announced that the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds update that was supposed to be released on Feb. 5 with new anti-cheat measures has now been delayed following unexpected issues.

The scheduled update was supposed to introduce anti-cheat features that would prevent the use of helper programs, third-party tools that assisted players in the game somehow. Some of these, like ReShade, would change the color saturation to make it easier to spot enemies, but those programs will no longer be allowed while playing PUBG.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An announcement that came from the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Twitter account on Monday confirmed that the patch had indeed been delayed for further testing, though additional updates on its progress should be coming soon.

PC players, the patch for the anti-cheat update has been delayed, as an unexpected issue has occurred while testing its compatibility. We will soon update you when it will be released. Thank you for your understanding. — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBATTLEGROUNDS) February 6, 2018

Though the initial rollout of the patch has been delayed, players might still find that ReShade isn’t working with PUBG any longer. This is a result of the tool being already banned despite the patch not going out just yet, so you’ll have to uninstall the program to keep playing the battle royale game.

“As announced, the new anti-cheat solution that was to be applied today has been delayed,” PUBG’s community manager said in a message to PC players.

“However, BattlEye, a part of our anti-cheat solution, has blocked ReShade. For you to run the game, you must uninstall ReShade. If the game files are already damaged, you must also reinstall the game.”

BattlEye, the anti-cheat service responsible for blocking ReShade, has also been actively working to ban PUBG cheaters since the game’s surge in popularity brought more players and waves of ill-gotten wins. In a recent announcement from BattlEye on the progress of banning cheaters, the service announced that there had been more than 1 million cheaters banned in January alone with the number not expected to slow down anytime soon.

There’s not yet a new release date for the anti-cheat PUBG update, but look for continuing updates on the progress. According to the previous patch announcement, no downtime is expected when the patch is released.