PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Set To Get a Third Map By Summer

Fans have been enjoying PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds pair of maps for the last few months or so, but a few have been wondering when they would be able to run in some new territory within the game. Well, the good news is that the team at PUBG Corp. is hard at work on it.

The developers provided an update on the Steam Community page earlier today, noting that not only is it working slowly but surely on updates to the game, but it's also provided a hint of when we'll be getting a long-awaited third map.

The team noted how it introduced a maximum ping limit to the game, as well as making improvements to matchmaking, and cutting cheated out of PUBG – a feat that isn't quite as easy as you might think. "Early this year, development of some of the major features and systems was delayed as our focus shifted towards tightening our anti-cheat effort," they explained.

However, they did provide a helpful hint on when the new map would debut. "In March, the team will reveal what you can expect from us in the first half of 2018 in terms of our development and new content plans which, by the way, include a new map." But that's really as far as it went when it came to explaining what would be included, so we don't even know where the map will be situated yet.

But the team reiterated it's about making the experience best for all players as a whole, rather than rushing out new content. "Your enjoyment of PUBG remains our number one priority. We will continue to put our best effort to improve and maintain the fair play environment, optimize the game and provide you with new content," they concluded.

You can read the full post here, including notes on the latest patch for the game, which continues to optimize gameplay rather nicely. And we'll keep a close eye on what PUBG Corp. has in mind, as we're dying to see where the next map takes place.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC. And hopefully we'll see the new map come to both versions.