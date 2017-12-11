PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Has an Interesting Xbox One Control Layout

The control layout for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on the Xbox One has been revealed shortly before its first console debut.

PUBG launches on Dec. 12 for the Xbox One’s Game Preview program, and while many players already have their copy preordered, there were a few questions about how the controls would translate to a console version. Originally developed for the PC, PUBG has an inventory and upgrade system on top of different controls for commands that range from basic movement to vehicle control, a system that was understandably difficult to convert to a controller format.

“Translating these mechanics down to the Xbox One controller has been a challenge, but the team at PUBG Corp. — with support from the Xbox Advanced Technology Group and The Coalition, developers of the Gears of War franchise — believe they’ve found the right balance between giving players enough flexibility to survive in the hostile battleground and to effectively manage in-game equipment on the fly,” said Mike Nelson in an Xbox news post.

Above is the layout of the basic gamepad controls for PUBG on the Xbox One, a control scheme that takes an interesting approach to the many actions that are required to successfully become the last player standing. As highlighted in the Xbox announcement that detailed the controls, many of the buttons on the Xbox One controller will serve dual purposes depending on whether you tap or hold down the trigger or button. The right trigger that’s almost exclusively used to fire your weapon in shooting games, for example, looks as though it’ll fire the weapon when you lightly press it, but holding it down quickly will allow you to toss a grenade.

There are five different control schemes outside of the basic commands, one each for Aim, Vehicle, Swim, Map, and Inventory, all of which can be seen through the Xbox post. However, there doesn’t appear to be any mention of players having the option to remap the controls to a different layout.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds arrives on Dec. 12 for the Xbox One, but with the game shipping as an Game Preview game, be aware that it’s considered unfinished and some bugs may be encountered.