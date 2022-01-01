Two PlayStation exclusive games have been shut down over the holiday period. If you didn’t know this, it’s because Sony has made a minimal effort to highlight and spotlight the servers being taken down for the pair of exclusives. If you’re on PS4 or PS5, the news doesn’t impact you, but if you own and are still using a PlayStation Vita, you just lost two of some of the platform’s more popular games. Across the aforementioned PS4 and PS5, PlayStation fans have a wide range of great exclusives and console exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Bloodborne, Demon’s Souls Remake, Horizon: Zero Dawn, Deathloop, and The Last of Us Part II. The PlayStation Vita is a different story. It doesn’t have an abundance of exclusive games, especially those of the compelling variety. But it does have some, such as Freedom Wars and Soul Sacrifice, both of which had their servers shut down during the holiday period.

The pair of titles can be played solo and offline, so their servers being shut down doesn’t completely kill the games, however, each game was built as an online game so the decision from Sony certainly negatively impacts both and the active — albeit small — communities still playing the pair of PS Vita exclusives.

As noted, PlayStation has done next to nothing to get the news out, only sharing the update on the Japanese version of the official PlayStation website. Not only did PlayStation quietly cut both games off at the knees, but it didn’t provide any explanation as to why the servers of the pair of titles are being shut down. Presumably, it’s after a simple cost-benefit analysis, but for now, this is just an assumption.

As always, we will keep you updated. If any information on why the servers for the pair of games are being shut down is provided, the story will be updated accordingly That said, if any additional information was going to be provided, it likely would have been provided by now, so don’t expect any more on the matter from Sony.

