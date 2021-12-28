Hideo Kojima Teases Development of Two New Games

Hideo Kojima has teased that he and his studio, Kojima Productions, are in the process of working on two different video games. Over the course of the past year, numerous rumors have come about suggesting that Kojima is not only in the process of working on a sequel to Death Stranding, but also a new exclusive title with Xbox. And while this new tease from Kojima himself hasn’t confirmed any of those rumors, it sounds like they could very much be true.

In a new year-end message shared with Japanese publication Famitsu, Kojima himself indicated that Kojima Productions is currently in the midst of developing a “big” title, and another that he deems as both “new” and “challenging”. Further details on either of these projects weren’t offered up by Kojima, but this does seem to confirm that the studio could be juggling multiple games at the same time.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Kojima’s message here comes specifically with the words he used. For him to describe one project with “big” seems to imply that another AAA game of some sort is currently being worked on at his studio, which would make sense. Conversely, for him to refer to this other project as “new” indicates that it could be a new IP. Again, given that rumors of Death Stranding 2 and a new game with Xbox have circled endlessly in recent months, the words from Kojima, in this case, seem to back up those claims.

It’s worth noting that some of these new projects that could be in development at Kojima Productions may be associated with a medium other than video games. The studio announced last month that it had opened a new division in Los Angeles that will be dedicated to film, music, and TV rather than games. Kojima himself even mentioned in his write-up that the company wants to expand beyond games in the coming year. As such, maybe one of these titles he’s referring to is associated with a different medium.

