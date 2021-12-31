PlayStation Plus Surprises PS4 and PS5 Players With Free Extension

Sony is surprising PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 with a free extension. Christmas is in the rearview mirror and the holiday season is coming to a close. This week, Sony revealed the free PS Plus games subscribers are getting for January, and it’s a great lineup of PS4 and PS5 games. That said, in addition to more free games, some subscribers are getting free extensions in their email. Unfortunately, it seems this giveaway is not only limited, but completely random.

If you haven’t already, check your email, and make sure it’s the one associated with your PlayStation Plus account. Sony has begun to send emails to select users with a free 10-day extension. Why it’s doing this, we don’t know. We also don’t know how users are being selected or how many users are being selected or if the giveaway is still ongoing or already over. We have next to no information because Sony hasn’t said a word about the giveaway. We only know of its existence because PlayStation Plus subscribers have begun to report to Reddit, Twitter, and elsewhere that they received an email with an extension.

What we do know is that in order to even be in the pool for this giveaway you need to, one, be a PlayStation subscriber, and two your account has to allow for promotional emails. Many subscribers turn off this functionality because they don’t want their email cluttered with promotional PlayStation emails. And this makes sense, but you will lose out on opportunities like this as a result.

