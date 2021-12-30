Big PS5 RPG Remake Leaks Ahead of Reveal

The existence of a big PS5 RPG remake has leaked ahead of its reveal, but, unfortunately, there are no details on what exactly the mystery RPG is, but the Internet has theories. In addition to Horizon Forbidden West, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part II Multiplayer, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Marvel’s Wolverine, and Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation fans can now anticipate a “high-end RPG” for the PS5, and it sounds like this RPG will be a remake, presumably of a PS1 or PS2-era RPG.

The leak comes the way of the developer behind the project, Mutan Insight, a subsidiary of Mutan, which has worked on series like Final Fantasy, Persona, and Atelier and Blue Reflection, though only ever as a support studio. According to a job listing for the studio, it’s working on a “high-end RPG (remake / title private) for PlayStation 5” in Unreal Engine 5.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear if Mutan Insight has been tasked with the development of this mystery project as its lead developer or if it’s once again just acting in a support role. And this is important as it would shed light on the ambition of the project. If Mutan Insight is the lead developer, it’s unlikely this will be a big-budget affair. That said “high-end” suggests that’s exactly what it’s going to be.

So far, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, many PlayStation fans are convinced this is the rumored remake of Chrono Cross, however, names like Legend of Dragoon, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part II, and a PS5 port of Final Fantasy 15 are being thrown around as well. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. What do you hope this mystery PS5 RPG is?

H.T, Gematsu.