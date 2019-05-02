New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Discounts On Over 200 PS4 Games

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped numerous sales, including some large sweeping sales with moderate discounts to smaller sales with deeper discounts. There was a lot of opportunity to save money, and it looks like Sony will keep that up for the month of May, because, there’s a new “Villains Takeover” sale with over 200 PS4 and PS VR games on sale, and almost 300 discounts when you include PS3 and PS Vita titles. And best yet, there’s some good titles on sale and some healthy discounts as well.

Of course, if you want to sift through the entire sale yourself, here’s the LINK. If you don’t have time to go through 300 games, don’t worry, here’s a list of the most notable discounts, listed in alphabetical order.

Alien: Isolation — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $19.99 — Save 60

Batman: Arkham Knight — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Arkham VR — $13.99 — Save 30 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

BioShock: The Collection — $20.99 — Save 65 percent

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $23.09 — Save 23 percent

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $20.99 — Save 65 percent

Danganronpa 1 and 2 Reload — $27.99 — Save 30 percent

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $41.99 — Save 30 percent

Darkest Dungeon — $9.99 — Save 60 percent

Dead Island Definitive Collection — $14.99 — Save 50 percent

Destroy All Humans! — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Destroy All Humans! 2 — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Deus Ex Mankind Divided — $7.49 — Save 75 percent

DOOM — $15.99 — Save 20 percent

Far Cry 4 — $15.99 — Save 60 percent

Far Cry 5 — $20.99 — Save 40 percent

Far Cry New Dawn — $23.99 — Save 40 percent

Full Throttle Remastered — $4.49 — Save 70 percent

Grand Theft Auto V — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Hitman 2 — $35.99 — Save 65 percent

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO City Undercover — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO DC Universe — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Jurassic World — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Movie Videogame — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $7.99 — Save 60 percent

LEGO The Incredibles — $35.99 — Save 40 percent

LEGO Worlds — $11.99 — Save 60 percent

Mega Man Legacy Collection — $7.49 — 50 percent off

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $16.99 — Save 15 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection –$16.99 — Save 15 percent

Physconauts — $1.99 — Save 80 percent

Raw Data — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Red Dead Redemption 2 — $46.19 — Save 23 percent

Resident Evil 5 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Resident Evil 7 — $17.99 — Save 40 percent

Saints Row IV Re-Elected — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell — $7.49 — Save 50 percent

Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $7.49 — Save 75 percent

Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

Star Wars Bounty Hunter — $3.49 — Save 65 percent

Star Wars: Throwback Pack — $8.74 — Save 65 percent

State of Mind — $19.99 — Save 50 percent

Sundered — $9.99 — Save 50 percent

The Evil Within — $11.99 — Save 40 percent

The Evil Within 2 — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

The Persistence — $19.49 — Save 30 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt –$15.99 — Save 60 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass — $12.49 — Save 50 percent

Thief — $4.99 — Save 75 percent

This is the Police — $6.99 — Save 65 percent

This is the Police 2 — $22.49 — Save 25 percent

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $25.49 — Save 15 percent

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $19.99 — Save 60 percent

Watch Dogs 2 — $14.99 — Save 75 percent

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $29.99 — Save 50 percent

