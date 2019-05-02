New PlayStation Store Sale Features Big Discounts On Over 200 PS4 Games

Last month, Sony Interactive Entertainment dropped numerous sales, including some large sweeping sales with moderate discounts to smaller sales with deeper discounts. There was a lot of opportunity to save money, and it looks like Sony will keep that up for the month of May, because, there’s a new “Villains Takeover” sale with over 200 PS4 and PS VR games on sale, and almost 300 discounts when you include PS3 and PS Vita titles. And best yet, there’s some good titles on sale and some healthy discounts as well.
Of course, if you want to sift through the entire sale yourself, here’s the LINK. If you don’t have time to go through 300 games, don’t worry, here’s a list of the most notable discounts, listed in alphabetical order.
- Alien: Isolation — $14.99 — Save 50 percent
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $19.99 — Save 60
- Batman: Arkham Knight — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Batman: Arkham VR — $13.99 — Save 30 percent
- Batman: Return to Arkham — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- BioShock: The Collection — $20.99 — Save 65 percent
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $23.09 — Save 23 percent
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $20.99 — Save 65 percent
- Danganronpa 1 and 2 Reload — $27.99 — Save 30 percent
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony — $41.99 — Save 30 percent
- Darkest Dungeon — $9.99 — Save 60 percent
- Dead Island Definitive Collection — $14.99 — Save 50 percent
- Destroy All Humans! — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- Destroy All Humans! 2 — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- DOOM — $15.99 — Save 20 percent
- Far Cry 4 — $15.99 — Save 60 percent
- Far Cry 5 — $20.99 — Save 40 percent
- Far Cry New Dawn — $23.99 — Save 40 percent
- Full Throttle Remastered — $4.49 — Save 70 percent
- Grand Theft Auto V — $17.99 — Save 40 percent
- Hitman 2 — $35.99 — Save 65 percent
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO City Undercover — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO DC Universe — $35.99 — Save 40 percent
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Jurassic World — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game — $19.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO Movie Videogame — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens — $7.99 — Save 60 percent
- LEGO The Incredibles — $35.99 — Save 40 percent
- LEGO Worlds — $11.99 — Save 60 percent
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — $7.49 — 50 percent off
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection — $16.99 — Save 15 percent
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection –$16.99 — Save 15 percent
- Physconauts — $1.99 — Save 80 percent
- Raw Data — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $46.19 — Save 23 percent
- Resident Evil 5 — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Resident Evil 7 — $17.99 — Save 40 percent
- Saints Row IV Re-Elected — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell — $7.49 — Save 50 percent
- Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition — $7.49 — Save 75 percent
- Star Wars Battlefront II Ultimate Edition — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter — $3.49 — Save 65 percent
- Star Wars: Throwback Pack — $8.74 — Save 65 percent
- State of Mind — $19.99 — Save 50 percent
- Sundered — $9.99 — Save 50 percent
- The Evil Within — $11.99 — Save 40 percent
- The Evil Within 2 — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
- The Persistence — $19.49 — Save 30 percent
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt –$15.99 — Save 60 percent
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass — $12.49 — Save 50 percent
- Thief — $4.99 — Save 75 percent
- This is the Police — $6.99 — Save 65 percent
- This is the Police 2 — $22.49 — Save 25 percent
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $25.49 — Save 15 percent
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands — $19.99 — Save 60 percent
- Watch Dogs 2 — $14.99 — Save 75 percent
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $29.99 — Save 50 percent
