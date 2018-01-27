Snag This Awesome PlayStation 4 Star Wars Battlefront II + Dragon Ball FighterZ Bundle Here

If you’re looking to score a sweet deal on a new PlayStation 4 system and are looking for little way to buff of that collection, there’s an awesome deal going on right now for a limited time.

The deal includes one PlayStation 4 Slim console with 1TB of hard drive space in addition to the latest Star Wars Battlefront II title from DICE as well as the just released fighter: Dragon Ball FighterZ. Both are on sale for a short time for 30% off, bringing the price down to $329.98.

Videos by ComicBook.com

About Star Wars Battlefront II:

Your Star Wars hero’s journey has begun

The prequels, original trilogy and new era meet in an expanded multiplayer experience and galactic-scale space combat. Play iconic heroes that bring distinct abilities to the battlefront – or join the fight in an emotionally-gripping single-player story.

A soldier’s untold story

Forge a new path as Iden Versio, commander of Inferno Squad—an Imperial special forces unit equally lethal on the ground and in space. Encounter many of Star Wars’ greatest characters in a story of revenge, betrayal and redemption that spans 30 years.

The ultimate battleground

Join up to 40 players in massive multiplayer fights in authentic locations across all eras. Revel in deep class-based online gameplay, pilot a wide variety of land and air vehicles and control iconic characters with distinct abilities that can turn the tide of battle.

Galactic-scale space combat

Wage war in spectacular space battle scenarios. Weave between asteroids, fly across Imperial Dock Yards and take down massive capital ships. Pilot iconic craft like the Millennium Falcon or Luke Skywalker’s X-wing in exciting dogfights with up to 24 players.

Iconic heroes and villains

Play as—and against—Star Wars’ most feared villains and cherished heroes from all three eras, including Kylo Ren, Rey, Darth Maul, Yoda and many more. Unique, upgradable abilities ensure classic characters bring their distinct powers and personality to the battle.

About Dragon BallFighterZ:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.

Partnering with Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZmaximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

You can snag this deal right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.