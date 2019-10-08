PlayStation 5 Controller Details Revealed

As revealed earlier today, the PlayStation 5 is officially the PlayStation 5, and it’s set to launch during next year’s holiday season. While these are the big takeaways from the announcements, another major reveal came in the form of a preview of sorts of whatever they end up calling the PlayStation 5’s controller. In many ways, these seem to take the DualShock 4 and push it to new heights.

Now, we haven’t actually seen the PlayStation 5’s controller. But as part of today’s reveals, Wired published a big exclusive on the upcoming video game console, and that includes a section about their time with a prototype controller which — in their own words — looks quite a bit like the DualShock 4. And the PlayStation.Blog has also shared some new details on the controllers, which do not seem to have an official name quite yet.

“One of our goals with the next generation is to deepen the feeling of immersion when you play games,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of SIE states in today’s PlayStation.Blog post, “and we had the opportunity with our new controller to reimagine how the sense of touch can add to that immersion.”

This new feeling of immersion comes in the form of haptic feedback rather than the classic rumble technology in addition to “adaptive triggers,” which basically allows for programmed resistance on the L2 and R2 buttons. The idea is that the two updates will work in tandem to provide an entirely new feeling of being immersed in whatever the player is doing, with the blog post using drawing a bow or driving an off-road vehicle as examples.

According to Wired, the new controller also features a USB Type-C connector for charging purposes, and comes with a larger-capacity battery. There’s also a little hole on it, apparently, which might be perfect for the recent PlayStation voice assistant patent, though Sony declined to actually answer anything about it.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release Holiday 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming console right here.