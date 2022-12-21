New PS5 Game Teased by Demon's Souls Developer

Bluepoint Games seems to be dropping hints about an unannounced PlayStation 5 game. The studio has released a new image celebrating the holiday season, with four gifts, only three of which are unwrapped. The three unwrapped gifts are connected to games that Bluepoint has worked on. The team developed the remakes of Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, and also served in a support capacity on God of War Ragnarok. All three of those games are represented by gifts in the image, while the fourth would seem to indicate a game that has yet to be announced. Clearly the team has something to announce in 2023!

Bluepoint Games is teasing their next PlayStation project 😳🔥



(pictured is Demon’s Souls, Shadow of the Colossus and God of War – with a 4th mystery package!) #PS5 pic.twitter.com/WiRCXcpE5s — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) December 15, 2022

Naturally, that one wrapped present has already led to a lot of speculation from PlayStation fans! Sony purchased Bluepoint in 2021, though the studio has been exclusively working on PlayStation games for the better part of a decade. Given the presence of God of War Ragnarok in the image, it's possible that this could even be a previously announced game that Bluepoint is working on in a supporting role. The team clearly has a knack for that, having pitched in on 2013's Flower, and 2014's Titanfall port for Xbox 360 (which was the last non-PlayStation game Bluepoint worked on). There's simply no way of knowing what they might be working on just yet, but that won't stop anyone from guessing!

In addition to that support role, Bluepoint has gained a reputation for working on remakes and remasters. In addition to Shadow of the Colossus and Demon's Souls, the team has also handled Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Gravity Rush Remastered. These games were all very well-received, and there's no shortage of PlayStation franchises the team could work with next. Hopefully PlayStation and Bluepoint Games won't keep fans waiting too much longer before pulling back the curtain!

What would you like to see Bluepoint Games work on next? Do you think it will be another remaster?