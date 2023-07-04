Microsoft Expects PS5 Slim Console to Release This Year

Hard as it might be to believe, the PlayStation 5 released nearly three years ago. Over the last two console generations, Sony has made a habit of releasing hardware revisions at that point, releasing the PS3 Slim in 2009, and the PS4 Slim in 2016. While the company has not made any similar announcements for the PS5, it seems that Microsoft is expecting an announcement at some point this year. According to a court document in the FTC v Microsoft case, Microsoft believes that a PS5 Slim will be released this year at a price of $399.99.

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point," the document reads.

Readers should note that this is all just educated guessing on Microsoft's part, and Sony has not made any suggestion that a hardware revision will release this year. Given that, Microsoft's comments should be taken with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. Given Sony's history, it wouldn't be all that surprising, and the timing would be smart given the fact that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to release on October 20th. A cheaper, slimmer alternative to the current PS5 model would be a great way to sell the console to those interested in playing the game this fall.

While past history is usually the best method of predicting the future, there is one factor that Microsoft does not take into consideration: the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of pandemic-related chip shortages, the PS5 was notoriously difficult to obtain throughout the first year or two of its existence. These days, it's much easier to find the system in stores; would Sony release a remodel of the PS5 when the current model only recently became easier to locate? It's difficult to say for certain, but clearly Microsoft seems to think so!

Do you think we'll see a PS5 Slim console this year? Or do you think it's far too soon given the chip shortages of the last three years?

