New PS5 Console Update Out Now With Patch Notes

A new console update for PlayStation 5 has today been pushed out by Sony. For the most part, PS5 firmware updates aren't that rare and tend to roll out every month or two. What is a bit more rare with these PS5 firmware patches, though, is something of actual note in the update. More often than not, PS5 console updates just tend to provide "general stability improvements" to the hardware with nothing else having been added or changed. Fortunately, that has not proven to be true with today's latest patch.

As of this moment, PS5 update version 23.02-08.20.00 is available to download and install around the globe. When it comes to what this update does, Sony says that it has updated the Music section of the PS5 to make it "much easier to use." The way that it has accomplished this is by adding multiple columns which now makes it easier to find songs, playlists, and other genres of music than before.

Outside of reconfiguring the Music section of the PS5, Sony has also added a new feature that will prevent PlayStation VR2 users from showing off their surroundings accidentally while streaming games. Additionally, a new "What's New?" voice command option has been added that now lets PS5 users check to see what additional features have been added to the console. This means that in the future, it will become easier to learn about the improvements and changes that Sony has made behind the scenes that it often doesn't highlight.

Lastly, it's also been noted that visibility on certain screens has now been improved thanks to this new PS5 patch. All in all, this update isn't going to drastically change how users interact with the PS5, but it's still a more substantial update than we're used to getting from Sony. To get a full look at all of the changes seen in this new PlayStation 5 console update, you can find the official patch notes from Sony attached below.

PS5 Update Version 23.02-08.20.00 Patch Notes