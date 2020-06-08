New Date for Sony's Delayed PS5 Event Leaks Ahead of Official Announcement

✖

The new date for Sony Interactive Entertainment's delayed PlayStation 5 event has seemingly leaked via Twitch ads. While it had previously been set for June 4th, PlayStation ultimately postponed the event in the wake of widespread public protests against police brutality and racism following the death of George Floyd. Assuming that the Twitch ads went live earlier than expected, and Sony is set to make an official announcement soon, it would appear that the event will now take place this coming Thursday, June 11th.

"We have decided to postpone the PlayStation 5 event scheduled for June 4th," the original announcement of the delay stated. "While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard."

It's unclear exactly what might have changed in a week given that the protests are ongoing, but the ads do appear to be legit -- and even cropped up in multiple languages. We've reached out to Sony for comment, and will update this article should we receive a response.

Looks like a Twitch ad has leaked the new PS5 event date as June 11. pic.twitter.com/lU0kt9IJGz — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 8, 2020

PS5 event to take place on June 11 according to Twitch ad pic.twitter.com/os06by1yci — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 8, 2020

"I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said as part of the event's initial announcement. "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. The biggest chunk of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console actually relates to its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

