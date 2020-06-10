Twitter Adds PlayStation 5 Emoji

✖

Twitter has gone and added a very special emoji for the PlayStation 5. Using either "#PlayStation 5" or "#PS5" on the service, independent of title case, produces a small recreation of the upcoming next-gen console's new controller, the DualSense. Given that the console itself hasn't actually been revealed as of yet, it makes sense that the controller would be the one to get featured on the social media platform.

The timing of the addition, of course, isn't exactly shocking. The next PlayStation 5 event is set to take place late tomorrow, June 11th, and showcase "the future of gaming" with regards to the upcoming console. It's expected that several first-party titles will be shown off and that the first significant gameplay footage from the console will be revealed. As such, plenty of folks are going to be talking about it all on, for example, Twitter.

Hey #playstation5 that's a mighty nice new emoji. Guess it's a big week? Sincerely,#SummerGameFest — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 10, 2020

"I’m excited to share that we will soon give you a first look at the games you’ll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday," Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said as part of the event's initial announcement. "The games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe. Studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware."

The new PlayStation 5 event is set to take place tomorrow, June 11th, at 4pm ET. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release Holidays 2020, though there is no definitive release date beyond that. The biggest chunk of information that we actually have about the upcoming next-gen console actually relates to its new controller, the DualSense. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

