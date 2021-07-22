PlayStation Is Giving Away 6 Months of Apple TV+

✖

PlayStation and Apple have partnered up to give a select group of PlayStation users an extended trial of the Apple TV+ subscription service. Through this deal, PlayStation 5 owners will get six months of Apple TV+ with full access to all of the subscription service’s shows throughout the duration of the trial. The only catch with that is that you do have to have a PlayStation 5 and not just a PlayStation 4, so only those who’ve made the jump to the newer consoles will be able to take advantage of the offer.

This deal was announced on Thursday and requires only a couple of things to get started. The PlayStation 5 is the most demanding requirement considering how difficult it still is to get ahold of one if you’re in the market for a new console, but beyond that, you only need one account each for PlayStation and for Apple.

Starting this week, get 6 months of Apple TV+ free on PS5. Full details: https://t.co/NwqVP2js75 pic.twitter.com/4O3038H9jR — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 22, 2021

Once you’ve got your console and login details handy, you simply have to go to the PlayStation 5’s search bar and look for the Apple TV app. Download it from there and follow the instructions which will ask you to either sign in with your Apple ID or create an account if you don’t have one already.

There are some things to keep in mind with the free Apple TV+, however. The subscription will naturally become a paid one once the six-month period end at which point you’ll be charged $5 a month to keep Apple TV+ running. Some good news is that you don’t have to keep watching Apple TV+ on the PlayStation 5 after redeeming the offer if another setup is more convenient for you. Once the offer is claimed, you’re able to watch Apple TV+ on any device you want be that a PlayStation, an Apple device, the Apple website, or elsewhere.

This isn’t the first time perks have been offered to PlayStation 5 owners that those on the PlayStation 4 didn’t get. The PlayStation Plus Collection is the biggest example of that happening, but other in-game perks and incentives have periodically been given out, too.

It’s also not the first time we’ve seen a console company partner up with a streaming service. Xbox Announced last year it’d be giving away Disney+ memberships as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, though those trials last for a much shorter duration than the Apple TV+ offer from PlayStation.