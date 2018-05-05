PlayStation: Best Horror Games for PSVR

So you just got yourself a shiny new PlayStation VR set up and are looking for a few titles to broaden that library a bit? We get it, totally. But let’s amp it up a notch and go full-on horror because you haven’t experienced a scary game until you’ve fully immersed yourself in it via Virtual Reality!

The folks over at PlayStation want to make the PSVR experience as user-friendly as possible and they have some pretty amazing suggestions as far as solid game picks. Whether you’re looking for something fast-paced like Killing Floor: Incursion, or looking for something far more psychological such as The Inpatient, there’s a little something for everyone. To help make your pick, here’s a breakdown of a few recommended choices.

Killing Floor: Incursion

“A brand-new, standalone title based on the critically acclaimed Killing Floor franchise, Killing Floor: Incursion charges players with taking on the role of an elite Horzine Security Forces soldier. Team up with allies to fend off the horrific Zed hordes with a wide array of guns, blades, and more. Players may freely explore environments, scavenging for weapons and ammo while searching for the best locations to hold the line against the monster onslaught. Battle in diverse areas from creepy farmhouses to high-tech facilities. Complete Horzine Security Forces missions and unlock the secrets of the Zeds’ mysterious origins.”

The best part is it’s really not necessary to have played the first of the game series, as this is a completely standalone title. So take on those Zed hordes with no fear. Or at least no fear that you missed out.

Resident Evil 7

Courtesy of Steam’s official description, “Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is the next major entry in the renowned Resident Evil series and sets a new course for the franchise as it leverages its roots and opens the door to a truly terrifying horror experience. A dramatic new shift for the series to first person view in a photorealistic style powered by Capcom’s new RE Engine, Resident Evil 7 delivers an unprecedented level of immersion that brings the thrilling horror up close and personal.



Set in modern day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series’ signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined “survival horror” some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.”

The Inpatient

“Escape the creepy Blackwood Sanatorium before it overtakes you in The Inpatient for PlayStation 4. The VR-compatible game puts players in the shoes of an amnesiac patient, and every decision made controls the game’s outcome. Combining puzzle solving with a rich backstory, The Inpatient provides an exciting gaming experience for fans of role-playing games.”

This is a prequel to the highly acclaimed Until Dawn PlayStation 4 exclusive that combined campy humor with mindblowing twists. The perfect blend of terror, there were still moments of humor to be found. The Inpatient is much darker, much more twisted, and explains how the events in Until Dawn came to pass.

Arizona Sunshine

“Virtual reality meets the zombie apocalypse! Arizona Sunshine is a first-person shooter built exclusively for VR that immerses you in a post-apocalyptic southwestern America overrun by zombies.



When you hear a flash of a human voice on the radio, your hopes surge – there are survivors out in the blistering heat of the post-apocalyptic Grand Canyon state! Armed with little more than your motion-controlled weapons and the scarce ammo and consumables you find along the way, you need to navigate the hordes of zombies coming for your brain in your desperate search for human contact.”

This game is also available on Steam, making it more accessible for friends that are also interested but may be part of the “PC Master Race.”