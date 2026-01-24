AAA PS5 Game From EA Normally $70 Only $7 for Limited Time

An EA AAA game that normally costs $70 on the PlayStation Store is currently on sale for just $7, the result of a whopping 90% discount for the PS5 game. Unfortunately, this game does not come with PS5 Pro enhancements, for those on the premium Sony console, but it does obviously run on the PS5 Pro as well. That said, this deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, come February 5, the PSN deal will expire, and with it the $63 in savings.

Right now and until February 5, the PlayStation Store specifically has Electronic Arts and developer Ascendant Studios’ 2023 first-person shooter, Immortals of Aveum. For those that do not know, this was the debut release from the latter, and it was a mixed debut for the studio. In fact, the game sold poorly, which ended up in resulting in half the studio being axed. However, it did have its fans at release.

2023 EA First-Person Shooter

Immortals of Aveum was released specifically on August 22, 2023, debuting with a Metacritic range of 65 to 76, with scores varying platform to platform. Meanwhile, user reviews are roughly the same, though a bit more positive. To this end, the game has a 3.46 out of 5 on the PS Store after more than 12,000 user reviews. On Steam, it has a 73% approval rating after more than 1,600 user reviews.

Play video

As for the game itself, you play as Jak, who has joined an elite order of battlemages who are tasked with saving a world on the edge of the abyss. In order to save the world, Jak must uncover the mysteries of Aveum’s mysterious and turbulent past. To do this, he must master three forces of magic and unleash powerful spells to take down powerful, magical enemies. As this alludes to, Immortals of Aveum is not a conventional first-person shooter, but a first-person magic shooter reminiscent of classics like Heretic and Hexen.

Those who decide to check out the AAA EA game on PS5 or PS5 Pro should expect a runtime of about 14 to 21 hours, depending on completion rate and playstyle. That’s about $0.33 to $0.50 per hour of content.

Best Deal Yet

It is worth noting that Immortals of Aveum has never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store. And it is unlikely it will ever be cheaper on PS5 because EA rarely discounts its games beyond 90% on PSN. That said, it is worth noting that it is included with an EA Play subscription. It is also worth noting that PlayStation Plus subscribers may already have the game in their PSN library because it was given away for free with all tiers of the subscription service back in May 2024.

