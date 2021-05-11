PlayStation's Days of Play Returns With New Rewards and Challenges

PlayStation has announced that Days of Play is returning once more with me exclusive rewards and challenges. This includes the return of the PlayStation Player Celebration where the PlayStation community works together to hit a certain specific set of goals in order to earn PlayStation Network avatars and PlayStation 4 themes by hitting a target number of PlayStation 4/PlayStation 5 video games played as well as earning a target number of trophies. That's in addition to the usual Days of Play sale and free online multiplayer weekend later this month.

More specifically, the first stage of the PlayStation Player Celebration kicks off May 18th with the second on May 25th and the third and final stage on June 1st. The final goal for the community as of the third stage ending on June 8th is 3 million video games played and 9 million trophies earned, though the bonus goal -- which includes extra PlayStation Network avatars for their completion -- is 3.7 million video games played and 11 million trophies earned, respectively.

The PlayStation Player Celebration returns for Days of Play! Join the team to help accumulate games played and Trophies earned for your chance to claim exclusive PSN avatars and PS4 themes. Sign up now: https://t.co/kFhjXIYkJd pic.twitter.com/EQpcCPb9hY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 11, 2021

The Days of Play sale and free online multiplayer weekend do not yet have dates attached to them beyond "later this month," but it seems fair to assume that both will go live on the first weekend of the first stage. That would mean somewhere around May 21st. The Days of Play sale will likely last for several weeks whereas the free online multiplayer weekend should last, well, one weekend.

As noted above, the first stage of Days of Play is set to kick off on May 18th with celebratory events happening into early June. As for PlayStation's consoles, the PlayStation 5 is currently available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

What do you think of this year's Days of Play from PlayStation? Are you interested in participating in any of the communal activities?