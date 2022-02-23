Huge PlayStation Event Teased by Insider

A notable video game industry insider has teased that PlayStation will be holding a massive event of some sort within the coming month. While Sony has already gotten off to a fast start in 2022 thanks to releases like Horizon Forbidden West and the upcoming launch of Gran Turismo 7, the publisher still has a vast number of other titles that are set to launch over the course of this year. And while details are still sparse when it comes to the release windows for some of these games, it sounds like we could learn more in the next few weeks.

In a recent message on social media, video game insider Nick Baker divulged that PlayStation is set to hold an event of some sort in March 2022. Baker didn’t have a whole lot to say about the event in question and didn’t specify whether or not it would come in form of a State of Play broadcast (which is PlayStation’s usual video format) or if it would be done in another manner. He did say, however, that this event is supposed to be “the good one”, which implies that PlayStation should be making a vast number of major announcements during this showcase if it comes to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Happy to add to what’s already out there. Yes, they’ve got a show in March. This is supposed to be “the good one” https://t.co/lG0THwSOgq — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) February 23, 2022

As mentioned, PlayStation has a plethora of titles that are set to release across both 2022 and 2023 that it hasn’t talked about in quite some time. While some of these games are set to release in the near future (Ghostwire: Tokyo, Forspoken, Gran Turismo 7) others are a bit further off. Perhaps the most notable game from PlayStation that is set to launch this year is that of God of War: Ragnarok, which we still haven’t learned a whole lot about. Outside of showing off a single trailer for the project last year, much of the game remains shrouded in mystery. Assuming that a new PlayStation showcase does end up happening soon, it seems likely that Ragnarok would be one of the centerpieces of the presentation.

Obviously, if Sony does announce in the near future that it will be holding a PlayStation event of some sort in March, we’ll be sure to let you know. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to all of our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com as we move forward.