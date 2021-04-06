New PlayStation Plus Free Games for April Are Now Available

✖

Today is the day that PlayStation Plus officially rolls over from its March 2021 free video games to its April 2021 free video games, and that means that Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are now available to subscribers. While Days Gone and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are specifically the PlayStation 4 versions of those titles, Oddworld: Soulstorm continues the pattern of PlayStation Plus offering brand-new PS5 video games day and date of release.

It is worth noting that there are several caveats for these. As usual, they are only available to claim by PlayStation Plus subscribers and only available to then play so long as folks remain subscribed. This is not terribly surprising. What is somewhat surprising is that April's lineup explicitly excludes the PS4 version of Oddworld: Soulstorm. If you're looking to play it on something other than the PS5, you'll need to straight-up purchase it.

Here is how Oddworld: Souldstorm is described, if you are not familiar:

"Oddworld’s Abe returns in this action adventure platformer set directly after the events of 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘N’ Tasty. Having undergone a transformation from clueless cog in a mega-corporate machine to unlikely hero and beacon of hope, Abe must now save his fellow Mudokons by any means necessary. As you recruit more followers, stick to stealth and puzzle solve to survive or scavenge goods and craft an arsenal to liberate your friends. In Oddworld: Soulstorm, you will begin to understand the power of many will be needed to solve problems that the individual alone cannot."

As stated above, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War are now available as the new PlayStation Plus free video games. At this point, there is no telling what May might bring to the service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

What do you think about April's PlayStation Plus free video game lineup? Are you excited to check out any of them in particular? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!