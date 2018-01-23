PlayStation Network Down, Players Reporting Connection Issues

Many players are reporting that they are unable to log-in to the PlayStation Network as of 9:00 PT time. Most users are stating that they are having trouble connecting to the network as well, especially regarding the social aspects of PSN. This reported outage does not affect everything on the PlayStation systems, but the official Sony page is showing that “You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.”

Though we were able to get in after a few tries, this is what the connective issues are impacting at this time:

Account Management

You may have some difficulty signing in or creating an account on PlayStation Network. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

Gaming & Social

You may have some difficulty launching games, applications, or online features. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Store

You may have some difficulty accessing features and products on the PlayStation Store. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Now

You may have some difficulty streaming PlayStation Now games. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

PlayStation Vue

You may have some difficulty accessing some channels and features in PlayStation Vue. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and we thank you for your patience.

The team is hard at work on fixing these known issues, and users may see a few maintenance notifications when they log on. With Sony aware of what’s going on and many players aiding in being able to nail down which parts are being derailed, the anticipated fix should be up shortly.

Update:

Many users are now reporting that the PlayStation Store and PlayStation Vue features are back up and running. More fixes to follow.

