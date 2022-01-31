PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for February 2022

Just in time, PlayStation today announced the new titles coming to the PlayStation Now service tomorrow, February 1st. As a previous report indicated, the games streaming service will in fact add Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition to its offerings. Additionally, PlayStation Now is set to add Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Death Squared.

Similar to Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now offerings regularly are only available for a limited amount of time on the service. While Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Death Squared do not have definitive expiration dates like this, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition is explicitly noted as only being available until Monday, May 2nd.

“You are the leader of a small resistance group in 1933’s Berlin in this historical resistance strategy game,” the description from PlayStation of Through the Darkest of Times reads. “Your goal is to deal with small blows to the regime – dropping leaflets to spread awareness about what the Nazis are really up to among the people, painting messages on walls, sabotaging, gathering information and recruiting more followers. And all of that while staying undercover – if the regime’s forces learn about your group, the life of each member is in grave danger.”

As noted above, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Little Big Workshop, Through the Darkest of Times, and Death Squared are all set to become available on PlayStation Now to subscribers starting tomorrow, February 1st. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you’re somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

