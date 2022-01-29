PlayStation Now Reportedly Adding One of the Best Games of All Time Next Month

PlayStation Now on PS4 and PS5 is reportedly adding one of the best games of all time, and one of the most popular games of all time, next month. With rumors that PlayStation Now is coming to an in favor of being rolled into a new subscription service alongside PlayStation Plus and PS3, PS2, and PS1 backward compatibility, you’d assume Sony would slow the roll with PS Now and only be adding cheap duds at this point. That said, the opposite has been happening. PlayStation Now has been added more and more great games the past few months, bridging the gap between it and Xbox Game Pass in the process. In fact, this new rumored addition would give PS Now a distinct advantage over Xbox Game Pass.

The last few months, PlayStation Now has added a wide range of great games. One of these games arrived last month, and it was the recent remaster of GTA 3. Now, it looks like the recent remaster of GTA Vice City is being added in February, which would make the remastered GTA San Andreas — the third and final GTA game that comprised 2021’s Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — the only missing game from the subscription service. Of course, this could be remedied in the future, but the fact that it’s currently available via Xbox Game Pass may prevent this from happening anytime soon, if it ever happens.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, for now, take this with a grain of salt. None of this is official news. Rather, it comes the way of Twitter user Billy Allen, who shared a screenshot showing what is undeniable proof that it’s coming to the subscription service until May 2, 2022.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage — including everything between the latest official news to the latest unofficial rumors, reports, leaks, and speculation — click here.