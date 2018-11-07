PlayStation Now November Games Include ‘Mafia III,’ ‘Steep’ and More

As another month has rolled around, Sony has introduced a new batch of games for its cloud-based PlayStation Now service for PlayStation 4 and PC — along with a new feature that will make it easy to put together games to download.

As detailed by the PlayStation Blog, the new Collections feature groups together the nearly 230 downloadable games on the service, which can be played on PlayStation 4. It “gives subscribers the option to download almost all of the 230 PS4 games in the service (and all of the PS2 games as well), in order to play locally with DLC and add-on support (DLC and other add-ons sold separately). And starting today, we are starting to roll out Collections, a new way to browse the full library of nearly 700 games as well. Here you can find the entire catalog grouped into different collections based on platform, genres, and themes,” according to the post.

To access this, go to the main PS Now screen and “press the Circle button and move to the Browse tab to start exploring. This feature will be rolling out to more users over the next week, so you may not see the option right away.”

On top of that, several new games have joined the service so users can give this a try with fresh new titles. Among them is 2K Games’ Mafia III, the third chapter in the long-running series; along with the Ubisoft snowboarding game Steep and the remastered racing game Baja: Edge of Control HD.

Here’s the full list of games added this month, which brings the entire library up to nearly 700 games:

Baja Edge of Control HD

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Destroy All Humans! (PS2)

Destroy All Humans! 2 (PS2)

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland (PS2)

LocoRoco Remastered

Mafia 3

Steep

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

World to the West

It’s a good opportunity to discover some titles you might have missed, like the Destroy All Humans! games, as well as Loco Roco Remastered.

PlayStation Now currently goes for $19.99 monthly, or $44.99 for three months. However, you can try out a seven day trial of the service at no charge on both PC and PS4 to see how it does for you.