PlayStation Plus Free Game Hailed as “Best Game I Played This Year” by Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscribers are hailing one free PS4 and PS5 game as the best game they have played in 2025. The game in question is currently accessible for free via PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, the middle and most expensive tiers of the Sony subscription service. Unfortunately, the same is not the case with the standard tier, PS Plus Essential, which has new free games, but not this one.

More specifically, while it has been around since 2019 — via the PS4, it didn’t come to the PS5 until earlier this year — only now are some PS Plus subscribers getting around to playing Sayonara Wild Hearts, one of 2019’s sleeper hits, as evidenced by its 88 on Metacritic and its three nominations at The Game Awards. And while 2025 has had several great games, it’s this 6-year-old rhythm action game that has stuck out for some.

“Best Game I Played This Year”

Over on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page, one of the top posts on it last week is a post giving the 2019 game big praise. While this post may seem completely random, it’s not. The game is set to leave the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium sometime in January alongside three other games. Sony gave this notice this month, putting the game back on the radar of some.

“Holy crap, what a game,” reads the post. “Gameplay itself isn’t anything groundbreaking, but the style… the art direction and soundtrack of this game is phenomenal. It legit left me in awe. I had heard of the game before, but never thought it would be something that would interest me. It’s like BIT.TRIP RUNNER on steroids. It legit might be the best game I played this year (and I played a lot).”

“I love this game. I might even buy it after it leaves the service. It is like a playable music album,” adds one of the comments. Another comment adds: “I played it a couple of months ago without knowing a thing about the game, and my jaw was on the floor.”

One of the PS4’s Best Rhythm Games

For those unfamiliar with Sayonara Wild Hearts, it is a rhythm action game released by developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive as the 8th release from the former, a Swedish studio founded in 2010. Before the release, the developer was well-known in the mobile space. Since then, it has released Lorelei and the Laser Eyes in 2024.

In the game, which costs $12.99 on the PlayStation Store, though it’s on sale right now for $6.49, you journey through a custom pop soundtrack, chase high scores, and search for the harmony of the universe. For those curious, the free PlayStation Plus game is only a couple of hours long.

