PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With 2025’s Best Game

Sony has a few new surprises for PlayStation Plus subscribers, including 2025’s best game. Unfortunately, for those subscribed to the PS Plus Essential tier or the PS Plus Extra tier, these new surprises are not relevant because they are not available with these tiers, only PS Plus Premium. Premium is the most expensive tier of PlayStation Plus, and its primary appeal is access to the Classics Catalog, featuring PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. There are other perks as well, though, such as exclusive free trials.

Sony has updated the available free trials to include five new trials for the following games: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Borderlands 4, Astroneer, Kill It With Fire 2, and Varlet. The standout here is obviously Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, fresh off its sweep at The Game Awards, which includes winning Game of the Year. Obviously, Borderlands 4 is no slouch either. How long any of these trials will be available for, we do not know, but each is two hours long, except for the Kill It With Fire 2 trial, which is only one hour long. Below, you can check out all five of these games.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an RPG and the debut release from developer Sandfall Interactive, which brought the game to market earlier this year. Upon release, it earned a 92 on Metacritic.

Borderlands 4

Developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K, Borderlands 4 is an action RPG meets looter shooter and the fifth mainline installment in the Borderlands series. Upon release, it earned an 80 on Metacritic.

Astroneer

Astroneer is a 2019 sci-fi sandbox adventure game from developer System Era Works, which debuted with the release. At launch, the game earned a 73 on Metacritic.

Varlet

Varlet is a school-life turn-based RPG from Team Noir, Aquria, and FuRyu that released earlier this year. Upon release, it garnered a 64 on Metacritic.

Kill It With Fire 2

For those that do not know, PS Plus Premium is available in 1-month form, 3-month form, and 12-month form. The former costs $17.99, the middle $49.99, and the latter $159.99. In addition to access to the biggest library of free games on PS Plus and exclusive free trials, the biggest appeal of the subscription service is full access to online gaming.

