Forgotten Sony PS5 Game Is Free With PS Plus and Subscribers Are Divided

A forgotten first-party PS5 game is free with all tiers of PlayStation Plus right now, and subscribers are divided over it. As you may know, there are three tiers of PS Plus: Essential, Extra, and Premium. And each has different libraries, but every month, Sony gives out a few games that all subscribers can enjoy. Unfortunately, the free PlayStation Plus games for December aren’t that great.

The headliner for the month is LEGO Horizon Adventures, which was released on November 14 of last year by series developer Guerrilla Games alongside Studio Gobo. While a first-party game, it’s actually not a console exclusive, as it was also released on Nintendo Switch. The game is barely a year old, yet it’s quickly already become a forgotten release because it wasn’t very good and seemingly not many cared when it came out, as evidenced by its 71 on Metacritic and it already being free via PlayStation Plus.

9/10, But Not for Everyone

To this end, one of the top posts on the PlayStation Plus Reddit page this week is a post praising the game, awarding it a 9/10. Not only does this go against everything above, but so do the nearly 700 votes up, which is a large number for this particular Reddit page.

“As a Horizon games fan, I really love LEGO Horizon Adventures on PS Plus,” reads the post. “The graphics are the best I’ve seen in any LEGO game I’ve played. The story and dialogue are really funny. I laughed out loud many times. 9/10.”

Considering the number of votes up, you would expect the comments to echo the sentiment, but many of them don’t. In fact, most of them don’t.

“The gameplay is incredibly repetitive,” reads a popular comment. Another adds: “Gameplay-wise wise it’s great, but the dialogues are cringy as f***.”

A third comment adds: “Personally, I think it’s the poorest LEGO game to date. Linear, on rails, and basically a kiddie version of Horizon Forbidden West. None of the charm and destruction of the Traveler’s Tale LEGO games.”

As you can see, within even the dissent to the post, there is disagreement, in this case, about the gameplay. Meanwhile, there are some comments that agree, but you can see how the game only has a 71 on Metacritic. There are some fans, but as many detractors. To this end, for most, it’s not going to be worth dropping $40 on, but until January 5, PS Plus subscribers don’t have to because it’s free with all tiers of the Sony subscription service.

