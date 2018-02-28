PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Revealed, Best Month We’ve Ever Seen

Your PlayStation Plus free games lineup for March has been revealed! March is going to be an absolute knockout month, and perhaps the best month we’ve seen since the service began. We’re getting Bloodborne next month, and Ratchet & Clank!

But it’s not just PS4 games; you’re getting a selection of PS3 games and PS Vita games next month as well, and some of them are cross-buy with PS4, meaning that you can activate them and play them on that console as well!

We’re going to list everything for you below, beginning with your PS4 lineup, and then moving on with your PS3 games and PS Vita games. We’ll give you some very short descriptions of each game, straight from the PlayStation Store, so you can decide whether you want to take the time to download them. Just keep scrolling to see all of your free games!

PlayStation 4 Games

Bloodborne:

“Hunt your nightmares as you search for answers in the ancient city of Yharnam, now cursed with a strange endemic illness spreading through the streets like wildfire. Danger, death and madness lurk around every corner of this dark and horrific world, and you must discover its darkest secrets in order to survive.”

Ratchet & Clank:

“Ratchet & Clank blasts onto PlayStation®4 for the first time, with a new game based on elements from the original Ratchet & Clank (PS2™). Ratchet & Clank (PS4™) takes a deeper look at the characters’ origin stories and modernizes the original gameplay. Featuring several new planets, all-new bosses, new Clank gameplay, new flight sequences, and much more – with completely new visuals constructed to use the power of the PS4.”

PlayStation 3 Games

Legend of Kay:

“10 years after its initial release, Legend of Kay – Anniversary is a thoroughly remastered version of the original game: high-resolution textures new, more detailed character models modern rendering techniques and crystal-clear surround sound give this great classic a new shine.”

Mighty No. 9:

“You play as Beck, the 9th in a line of powerful robots, and the only one immune to a mysterious virus that has caused mechanized creatures the world over to go berserk. Run, jump, blast, and transform your way through 12 challenging stages using abilities stolen from your enemies to take down your fellow Mighty Number robots and confront the final evil that threatens the planet!”

PlayStation Vita Games

Claire: Extended Cut:

“While visiting her sick mother, Claire takes a wrong turn and stumbles into a dark passage of echoing doors and abandoned rooms. Lost, and attempting to find her way back, Claire encounters an over-protective dog and few denizens who are seemingly uninterested in Claire’s plight. Did they block the doors and windows to keep something out, or is a malevolent force stopping Claire from leaving? Why are red candles scattered across the grounds, and why does the sun seemingly never rise? As panic sets in, time slips and begins to fall away. Find the truth, and help guide our protagonist thru the expanded and re-defined Claire: Extended Cut.”

Bombing Busters:

“Have a blast! Bomb oodles of nasty critters in a series of 30 wicked mazes! Defeat hellish bosses in heroic fights! Embark on a hilarious journey with the witty Dr. Wallow to conquer the galaxy in this explosively fun arcade game!”