PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2021 Potentially Leaked

Much as the September free games for PlayStation Plus leaked at the end of August, it would appear that the October PlayStation Plus free games lineup has also leaked ahead of an official reveal. While all of this should be taken with a grain of salt or even multiple grains, the same leaker that said — correctly, I might add — that Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds would be September’s free games for PlayStation Plus has claimed that Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 will be October’s free games for PlayStation Plus.

Dealabs user billbil-kun shared the above while indicating that Hell Let Loose will specifically be for the PlayStation 5 and the latter two, Mortal Kombat X and PGA Tour 2K21 will be for the PlayStation 4. Hell Let Loose had been subject to much speculation about it being among the freebies given its release timing and other factors, but the other two video games in the lineup are more of a surprise.

Given the impending turn of the month, the official reveal of October’s free PlayStation Plus video games should happen in the near future. billbil-kun’s post indicates that they are relatively positive of the list above but that Mortal Kombat X could be replaced by another title in certain regions. Whether the leak is accurate or not remains to be seen, but given the recent track history of the leaker, it certainly looks to be potentially real.

As noted above, September 2021’s free PlayStation Plus titles, Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2, and Predator: Hunting Grounds, are now available and will be so through October 4th. The former is for PS5 while the latter two are for PS4. At this point, it remains unclear what PlayStation might offer for PlayStation Plus in October 2021, but the leak of Hell Let Loose, Mortal Kombat X, and PGA Tour 2K21 seems legit enough. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

[H/T VGC]