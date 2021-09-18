PlayStation Plus Free Game for October 2021 Potentially Leaked

A free PlayStation Plus game from the October 2021 free games lineup may have leaked, or at least some subscribers on PS4 and PS5 think this has happened. There’s still no official word on October’s free PlayStation Plus Games, and we don’t expect this to change until late next week, at the earliest. That said, ahead of the official reveal, PS Plus subscribers think the PlayStation Store may have accidentally revealed one of the month’s free games. The speculation is far from bulletproof, but it makes a compelling case, which is why it’s been spreading.

Over on Reddit, one user points out that pre-orders for Hell Let Loose have been opened on Xbox consoles, but not the PlayStation Store, which only has a “coming soon” page for the game. Obviously, this is a bit strange, but hardly enough “evidence” to make a compelling theory. That said, this isn’t the only “evidence.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Adding to this, the Reddit user points out the closed and open beta is only for PS5, and not Xbox. Again, by itself, this isn’t that noteworthy, but combined with the aforementioned observation, it provides a compelling theory, but far from a bulletproof theory.

What’s also noteworthy is the game releases on October 5, which is when October’s free PlayStation Plus games go live. As you may know, PlayStation has offered PlayStation Plus subscribers new releases on their release day on more than one occasion this year.

Pre orders are not opened on ps5 but there is a coming soon page, it could be part of ps plus October 2021 pic.twitter.com/lwRsMIgINN — Somegunnut (@somegunnut) September 13, 2021

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties — PlayStation nor Black Matter nor Team17 — have addressed this speculation with any type of comment. If this changes though, we will update the story accordingly.

As for the game itself, it’s a World War Two first-person shooter with strategy, simulation, and multiplayer elements that debuted on PC back in July to a 79 on Metacritic and considerable commercial success.

“Fight in the most iconic battles of the Western Front, including Carentan, Omaha Beach and Foy, and more,” reads an official pitch of the game. “This is combat at a whole new scale….with lumbering tanks dominating the battlefield, crucial supply chains fuelling the frontlines, you are a cog in the machine of colossal combined arms warfare. Hell Let Loose puts you in the chaos of war, complete with deep player-controlled vehicles, a dynamically evolving front line, and crucial unit-focused gameplay that commands the tide of battle.”

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including the latest on not just PlayStation Plus, but PS4, PS5, PlayStation VR, and PlayStation Now — click here. In the most recent and related news, the new PS5 model comes with a surprising upgrade. Meanwhile, PS5 scalpers are starting to lose money, which is great news for PlayStation fans.