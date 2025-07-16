Dragon Quest 7 Remake Reportedly in Development

A new report from appears to confirm that a remake of Dragon Quest VII is currently in development, although the exact release date remains unclear. According to internal documents seen by the outlet, Square Enix will be developing this new remake. Based on the timeline of the document, MP1st reports that plans indicate it will come out in 2026 or 2027.

One interesting note in the reporting from MP1st seems to be an explicit mention of the title having “remake” instead of “HD remake.” MP1st says this “strongly suggests” that the upcoming Dragon Quest VII remake will do more than simply update the graphics. It seems highly possible that the updated title could be more of a reimagining, rather than just a remaster, of existing content.

This would make sense, as fans already got a more standard remake of Dragon Quest VII on the 3DS released under the English title Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past in 2016. However, in 2023, Nintendo shut down the Nintendo eShop for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, meaning fans who want to play it today will have a harder time getting hold of it.

If this reporting from MP1st is accurate, this remake would follow a recent Dragon Quest trend of focusing more on series remakes and spinoffs while new main-numbered series releases become more infrequent. Fans have been waiting for Dragon Quest XII for over seven years, and few could have predicted it would take this long.

Recently, Dragon Quest fans on Reddit unearthed an old thread from seven years ago, in which people were making predictions about when Dragon Quest XII, a game that still lacks an official release date in 2025, would come out.

“2025? [they’re] literally using the same engine as DQXI….why would the game take 7-8 years,” wrote Reddit user Xorno60 in a seven-year-old comment. “If anything 2025 is when DQXIII might release lol.”

“Hey, it’s 2025 now; we’re still waiting,” wrote user Pretend-Income4427 in response to Xorno60’s comment.

Last year, the series got Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, which was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. The remake was generally received positively by series fans despite charging them $59.99 for the experience.

In just the first few days of release, Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake sold over 800,000 copies. Not even a full month into its release, the game had sold over 2 million units worldwide.

We're glad to see so many of you enjoying #DragonQuest III HD-2D Remake! 💙

It’s clear that fans are supportive of this direction for the Dragon Quest series to continue, but some fans were surprised that Dragon Quest VII was getting this kind of remake before other popular titles.

“I love 7 but we dont need a remake of it now. there is already 2 great versions of it. there is only one version of 9 and half the people who play it don’t have access to the online features cause they dont know how,” wrote Reddit user IvlKu_Mayorm in response to the news.

At the current rate of remake releases for Dragon Quest, fans may get a full remake of Dragon Quest XI before Dragon Quest XII even sees the light of day. Technically, if you count the definitive edition released in 2019, it kind of already did.