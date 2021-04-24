PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Be Getting in May

May is only a week away, yet we still don't know what the month's free PlayStation Plus games will be. This should change in the next few days -- probably sometime between Tuesday and Thursday -- and many are anticipating another stellar lineup. So far in 2021, Sony has up the ante. While Xbox Live Gold's value continues to diminish thanks to increasingly lackluster Games With Gold lineups, PlayStation Plus' value has increased thanks to a consistent offering of great games each month. That said, Sony could afford to take its foot off the pedal in May, as for the first time this year, there's a slew of notable games that are releasing and that will likely keep many PlayStation gamers busy throughout the month.

For May, we already know Oddworld Soultstorm -- on PS5 -- will be free. Not only has it been free to subscribers during April, but this will carry on into May and even the first few days of June. That said, for now, we don't know what will be joining it, but we do have some predictions.

Below, you can find our predictions for the month of May and read not only about why we think the game will be included, but about the game itself, as well as check out a trailer of the game.

As always, it's important to remember that these are just predictions based on general knowledge of the industry and how it works, and the history of the service. Between now and the reveal, May's games may very well leak or be hinted at by an industry insider, but so far this hasn't happened. In other words, nothing below is based on any type of inside knowledge, and of course, chances are we are off the mark. That's just how probability works. However, we have been right before, and not just once.