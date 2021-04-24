PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Be Getting in May
May is only a week away, yet we still don't know what the month's free PlayStation Plus games will be. This should change in the next few days -- probably sometime between Tuesday and Thursday -- and many are anticipating another stellar lineup. So far in 2021, Sony has up the ante. While Xbox Live Gold's value continues to diminish thanks to increasingly lackluster Games With Gold lineups, PlayStation Plus' value has increased thanks to a consistent offering of great games each month. That said, Sony could afford to take its foot off the pedal in May, as for the first time this year, there's a slew of notable games that are releasing and that will likely keep many PlayStation gamers busy throughout the month.
For May, we already know Oddworld Soultstorm -- on PS5 -- will be free. Not only has it been free to subscribers during April, but this will carry on into May and even the first few days of June. That said, for now, we don't know what will be joining it, but we do have some predictions.
Below, you can find our predictions for the month of May and read not only about why we think the game will be included, but about the game itself, as well as check out a trailer of the game.
As always, it's important to remember that these are just predictions based on general knowledge of the industry and how it works, and the history of the service. Between now and the reveal, May's games may very well leak or be hinted at by an industry insider, but so far this hasn't happened. In other words, nothing below is based on any type of inside knowledge, and of course, chances are we are off the mark. That's just how probability works. However, we have been right before, and not just once.
MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)
Reason: Including MLB The Show 21 a few weeks ago would have been an absurd suggestion. Not only will it be one of the year's best sellers, but Sony never gives big first-party games away to PlayStation Plus subscribers on day one. Never. However, after backlash over the game coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, PlayStation has to save face and make it free for PlayStation Plus subscribers and issue refunds to those with subscriptions that have already purchased the game. Of course, this will be a big financial hit, but there are also long-term financial repercussions to big PR plunders. Just ask Microsoft about the disastrous reveal of the Xbox One and how that went for it. This isn't as significant or noteworthy as that, but PlayStation is in desperate need of a PR win.
Own the show. Experience faster, deeper, and more intense moment-to-moment match action on the field, with a variety of game modes for all you rookie players and returning seasoned vets.
Skate City (PS4)
Reason: Skate City is releasing right as May's PlayStation Plus games will go live, making it the ideal offer if Sony wants to give PlayStation Plus subscribers a brand-new game as it releases. Of course, doing this is a bit pricey, but Skate City is a smaller release so it shouldn't cost Sony an arm and a leg. Further, the subscription service has given away games at launch before, such as Rocket League. Meanwhile, for the developer, it's an easy decision as they can take the money upfront and hope the game hits big like Rocket League, Fall Guys, and other games offered on day one in the past have.
Skate the streets of real-world, iconic destinations from around the globe. Master combos of flip tricks, manuals, and grinds to set high scores in challenge mode, or ride at your own pace with Endless Skate. Head over to the skate shop to customize your player & unlock everything else available!
Resident Evil 7 (PS4 and PlayStation VR)
Reason: We thought Resident Evil 7 would have been offered last month ahead of the release of Resident Evil Village. Of course, Capcom could be of the mind that the release of Village will drive up sales of RE7, which is probably a safe bet, however, getting RE7 in the hands of more players ahead of the release of Village will also drive up sales of the latter. The fact that Village is a direct sequel is all the more reason to give it away. And of course, if there's plenty of incentives for Capcom to give the game away, it makes the deal easier and cheaper for Sony.
Set in modern-day rural America and taking place after the dramatic events of Resident Evil 6, players experience the terror directly from the first-person perspective. Resident Evil 7 embodies the series' signature gameplay elements of exploration and tense atmosphere that first coined "survival horror" some twenty years ago; meanwhile, a complete refresh of gameplay systems simultaneously propels the survival horror experience to the next level.