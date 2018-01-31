Two PlayStation Plus Free Games for February Revealed Early

UPDATE: The full list has been officially announced! See the full reveal right here.

Two of your PlayStation Plus free games for next month have been revealed a bit early. ResetEra member ‘bombshell’ was perusing the PlayStation Plus section of PSN, and you’ll notice from the screenshot below that while January’s games are still shown in the picture, the description below has already been updated to reflect next month’s games. Looks like we’re in for a good month:

That’s right. Finally! We’re finally getting Knack, one of the most controversial PlayStation exclusives ever launched. Not controversial because it contains questionable material, rather, it’s controversial because many people cling to the assertion that it’s one of the best games ever made, while others just can’t get over the goofy style and quirky character designs. We’ll also be picking up Rime, which is a true surprise considering how fresh that game is.

This is obviously quite different from the leak we saw last week which showed us Dark Souls II and Far Cry 4 — both great games, but also games that many of you own already. Many of you will be disappointed that the leak was a fake, but personally, I’d rather have Knack and Rime. They’re at least two games that I’ve never played before, and they’re both really unique. Here’s a little more about each game from their respective PlayStation Store descriptions:



Knack:

“Mankind must turn to Knack, an unlikely hero, to protect them from a dangerous new threat. The unassuming Knack stands at a mere three feet tall, but thanks to the power of mysterious ancient relics, he can transform into a powerful brute or even a gigantic wrecking machine. Knack is mankind’s only hope for turning the tide against the invading goblin army, but trying to harness the true power of the relics could threaten to put the whole world at risk.

“From Mark Cerny, one of the greatest minds in video games today, Knack is a fun-filled adventure of colossal proportions that invites players to wield fantastic powers and discover a unique and vibrant world, available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 system.”

Rime:

“A land of discovery stretches out before you. Explore the beautiful yet rugged world of RiME, a single-player puzzle adventure. In RiME, you play as a young boy who has awakened on a mysterious island after a torrential storm. You see wild animals, long-forgotten ruins and a massive tower that beckons you to come closer. Armed with your wits and a will to overcome—and the guidance of a helpful fox—you must explore the enigmatic island, reach the tower’s peak, and unlock its closely guarded secrets.”

We should have the full, official reveal later this morning, or by the end of the week at the very latest. Stay tuned!