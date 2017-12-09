Get a Year of PlayStation Plus for a Fraction of the Price

If you’re looking to save some money when renewing your PlayStation Plus membership, now’s the time to do it with a year-long subscription having a steep discount from certain retailers.

It might not be Black Friday just yet, but that’s not stopping outlets like Amazon and GameStop from offering a PlayStation Plus membership at a fraction of the cost. Both of these retailers are currently offering a year of PlayStation Plus for just $40, but you’ll have to move quickly before that deal changes.

Having PlayStation Plus for a year will usually cost $60, so the $20 discount is perfect if you’re looking to extend your own membership. Of course, with the timing of the sale, it’s also a smart time to start thinking about getting a membership for someone else while the deals last with the holidays coming up.

Of course, the PlayStation Plus discounts could drop even lower, but you’d be taking a risk assuming that this is as low as they’ll get. Some users are debating on holding off until Black Monday and Cyber Monday to see if the price will go even lower to around $30. It’s definitely a possibility, but it’d be a shame to miss out on these prices if the sales don’t end up working in your favor.

If you don’t yet have PlayStation Plus, you’re missing out on quite a few incentives. Aside from the online capabilities of playing against your friends and others, there are extra discounts and even free games to be had with a subscription. You could always start a free trial to test it out as well while reading up on the perks that PlayStation Plus members can enjoy, perks that are summarized below through the trial link above.

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games inluded with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts