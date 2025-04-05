PlayStation Plus Users Warned to Play One of the Best Games of All Time for Free Before It’s Gone

PlayStation Plus subscribers across PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro have roughly one month to play one of the best games of all time for free before it leaves the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. That said, it’s important to note the departure has not been officially communicated by PlayStation. However, the free PS Plus game in question comes from Rockstar Games, which historically has never included its games with PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium beyond six months. For this specific game, this six months expires in May.

The most recent release from Rockstar Games is Red Dead Redemption 2, but this is not what it is most famous for. It’s most famous for GTA 5. Ahead of GTA 6, GTA 5 is currently free with PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. According to Reddit user Kayrakaanonline — who has built a reputation for accurately prediciting when games will leave PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium — GTA 5’s presumed six-month stay comes to an end next month.

Of course, take this prediction with a grain of salt, but there’s little reason to expect Rockstar Games to to buck its own trend. When it adds its games to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, it is always for six months. This is typically how it operates with Xbox Game Pass as well.

GTA 5, of course, needs no introduction. That said, those that want to play and beat its single-player campaign will need to set aside somewhere between 30 and 50 hours with it before the middle of next month, which is when games leave PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. Completionists on the other hand will need closer to 80 to 90 hours with the second best-selling game of all time. And, of course, there is also GTA Online to check out, though a month is not the most sufficient amount of time to really sink your teeth into and grind GTA Online.

