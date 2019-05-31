PlayStation Plus Prices Are Increasing Again For Some

Earlier this year, PlayStation Plus decreased the amount of games PlayStation Plus subscribers get every month for free from four to two. The hope was that not only would the value of the games dished out each month increase, but the price of PlayStation Plus wouldn’t increase anytime soon. Netiher of these things have been the case though. The titles on offer each month haven’t really gotten substantially better, and now prices are increasing in certain regions. More specifically, if you’re in Europe or Japan, you can no expect to pay more for the service on PlayStation 4 and other Sony systems.

According to users over on PSN Profiles, players in Europe and Japan have been receiving emails about subtle increases in the price of the service. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear what European countries are being impacted by the price-hike, but right now users from France, Norway, Sweden, France, and Switzerland are reporting that they’ve received emails. In other words, if you’re in Europe, keep an eye out on your email.

Sony Interactive Entertainment hasn’t issued an official statement on the matter, and thus hasn’t provided an explanation as to why prices are increasing, but that could change very soon.

That said, what will be interesting to see is whether or not Sony universally increases the cost of the service for the PlayStation 5. It would certainly not be a great selling point, but it’s also certainly very much on the table.

The reality is PlayStation Plus and services like it will gradual increase more and more over time, as they’ve been doing. It’s a point of no return type thing, which is to say, they certainly never will get cheaper. So, best case scenario they stay the same price for awhile.

Anyway, for more information and media on all things related to PlayStation, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of just that by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of the news or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.