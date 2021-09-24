PlayStation Plus Discounted to $1 for Limited Time

For a limited time only, Sony has revealed that it will be discounting its popular PlayStation Plus service to a mere $1. This price point will net users a full month of the service, which means that if you take advantage of this deal for yourself right now, you’ll be able to gain access to the free PS Plus titles that are available through September in addition to those coming in October. The only downside of this deal, however, is that not everyone will be able to take part in the discount that is being offered.

From now until this Sunday, September 26, PlayStation has revealed that it will be making PS Plus available for 1-month at a value of only $1. If you’re unaware, the service on its own typically retails for $9.99 per month, which means that this markdown is by a staggering 90%. And if you’re finding yourself wondering how Sony is able to make such a deal available at this rate and still make money, well, there is a pretty big caveat with the offer. Notably, PlayStation is only making this discount purchasable to those who aren’t currently subscribed to PS Plus. So if you have an active subscription, you won’t be able to add on another month at this value.

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1441418288303509510

As a whole, the goal here by PlayStation is pretty easy to see as the company is simply looking to add more subscribers to PlayStation Plus. As such, PlayStation is willing to make available a discount of this nature up front if it means that prospective users will continue subscribing to PS Plus in the months after.

When it comes to the free games that are currently part of PlayStation Plus in the month of September, the ongoing slate includes Hitman 2, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat. The list of free titles joining the platform in October haven’t been unveiled just yet, although a recent leak has given us an idea of what we could expect.

If you're not currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus, are you going to look to join the service now while this promotion is active?